By Emmanuel Okogba

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has revealed the circumstances that led to him asking one of his sons to terminate the appointment of his secretary.

Adeboye in a series of tweets on Wednesday via his personal handle @PastorEAAdeboye, shared a message titled “Crush that crush”, which was a charge to married people on how to avoid marital temptations.

Adeboye said he asked his son to sack his secretary to avoid falling into the sin of adultery.

He wrote: “Today, I will be focusing on the married. It is sad that many married people are still having crushes with persons apart from their spouses.

“If there is any fellow aside from your spouse you are admiring unduly, you must see such a person as the devil and get rid of them immediately.

“One of my sons once told me that he was always excited to resume in the office every Monday because he would get to see his secretary again. I told him to fire her immediately. Nothing and no one is worth your marriage.

“What is a married woman doing on the phone with another man for countless minutes? Why would a married man be spending so much time with another man’s wife? Why would you prefer to discuss intimate issues with your “friend” of the opposite sex instead of your God-given spouse?

“Oh, you may say “I am not doing anything with the fellow; we are just friend.” That is exactly where it starts from. The devil knows you are a Christian and would not fall for someone just like that.

“So, he makes you become good friends with the fellow and before you know it, you would have fallen. May you not fall for any strategy of the devil in the mighty name of Jesus. If you have any friend that you talk to more than your spouse, break that friendship now.

“Proverbs 5:18 has this to say: “Let thy fountain be blessed: and rejoice with the wife of thy youth.”

“Spend more time with your spouse and make him/her your confidant. Exchange compliments. The reason many people have crushes outside their marriage is mostly due to a distance between the couple.

“They no longer communicate as they used to. When they talk, it is only on serious issues about the children or other family needs, instead of talking/gisting about just anything as they used to in the early days of their marriage.

“They no longer go out to fun places or take walks together except they are going for family functions. If there is no distance between yourself and your spouse, no crush can come between you.

“No one should be closer to you or know more about you than your spouse. Shalom”

Nigerians React

Some Nigerians have however described the message as double-standard, saying it goes contrary to what Jesus would do. They went further to say it was the wrong way of tackling adultery. Others agreed with Adeboye and shared why their views also.

Read some of the reactions below:

Dear Daddy, truly marriages are God’s vessel of blossoming society! But women have suffered too long because of men’s desires.. I hope our fathers hold us younger men more accountable for our own self control rather than accepting that “we are men” and therefore women suffer https://t.co/augqNjXQ48 — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) January 29, 2020

Religion in Nigeria is a BIG JOKE!!!!

You ask your son to fire an innocent woman because your son cannot discipline himself/His feelings??

Tomorrow now the same people will say we shd rise and pray against anyone blocking our progress!! Isokay. We have heard now! — Uti Nwachukwu (@SirUTI) January 29, 2020

Watch o… the narrative go soon change. Them go soon release press statement that the secretary was flirting with/coming unto the son…just to justify the act of wickedness!!! Nigeria!! Open your eyes! Religion is now a Malicious hateful tool! CHOOSE LOVE! — Uti Nwachukwu (@SirUTI) January 29, 2020

I agree with him to an extent as I stated in my tweet, but the way the narrative is being shifted to the fact that Adeboye is blaming the woman for his son’s shortcoming is what I don’t agree with because that is not the case at all. — 👑Inatchy💯 (@Inatchy_) January 30, 2020

Pastor Adeboye asked his son to fire his secretary because he couldn’t control the ecstasy of working around her.

An innocent woman lost her job for nothing and people are replying, “More grace to Daddy.” I don’t understand, grace to fire more innocent people?? — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@cliqik) January 29, 2020

If A spiritual father like Daddy Adeboye could have ‘instructed’ the son to fire her.. I personally believe there are solid reasons behind this.. reasons best known to Him and God. What’s funny is that most of the people crucifying Him attend Holy ghost Night o.. — Soji Piano (@olaitan_adesoji) January 30, 2020

If he had shared sex with her and the lady later turns it to rape, you won’t be here defending her but say Adeboye’s son raped her secretary. A man who boldly said he loves going to office bcuz of his secretary will one day kiss/sex her. — Olonisola Oladimeji (@DsmileO) January 30, 2020

