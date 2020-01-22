Why Enugu is second on ease of doing business – ECOBPA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

THE Enugu Coalition of Business and Professional Association, ECOBPA, has said that Enugu state emerged second best out of the 36 states in Nigeria on the 2018 World Bank’s ranking on ease of doing business, because the state government implemented its recommendations.

ECOBPA had in its 2016 maiden recommendations of State Business Agenda, SBA, advised the state to implement some policies that would help improve and creating enabling environment for business to thrive in the state.

Reviewing the maiden recommendations, yesterday, when it launched the revised State Business Agenda, ECOBPA acknowledged the state government’s implementation of its premier recommendation.

Chairman of ECOBPA, Mr. Emeka Udeze said “It’s obvious that this rating was connected to the improvements in the three out of eight business issues dealt with in maiden edition of the SBA through the implementations of the recommendations by the state government.”

READ ALSO:

In the revised SBA, the Enugu business community recommended for government to tackle incidences of insecurity issues and high rate of security levy; multiple taxation, as well as the arbitrary operation of the state waste management agency.

Udeze stated that the maiden edition of the SBA dealt with eight priority issues that were affecting businesses in Enugu state; but that the coalition after four years reviewed the implementations, the recommendations and the impact and observed with strong conviction that three out of the eight issues received appreciable levels of improvement.

“This led to further investigation/survey on the other five issues which received none or little improvement. The outcome of the investigation gave birth to the revised edition which we present to the public and government to adopt the recommendations of the policy document for implementation.

The implementation of the recommendations of the revised SBA would go a long way to expand the state economy by attracting more investors, both local and foreign, boost the state IGR and create more jobs for the people,” Udeze said.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who was represented by Sectary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya noted that the state was recorded as the safest state in Nigeria.

Ortuanya also said that the state came second in the ease of doing business because of the business-friendly polices the state government executes. We pledged that the state government will continue to leave by its primary responsibilities.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: