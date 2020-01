Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, on Monday, called on the Department of State Service, DSS, to release detained journalist and activist, Mr Agba Jalingo.

Soyinka said this on the sidelines of the 50th anniversary of the country’s Civil War with the theme: “Nigerian Civil War: 50 years after.”

ALSO READ:

He said there is need for the DSS to produce Jalingo saying the continued incarceration was unjustifiable.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: