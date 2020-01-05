Vanguard Logo

Why Delta monarchs did not honour Uduaghan ― Ovie of Oghara

Ovie of Oghara kingdom, HRM Noble Eshemitan

Perez Brisibe – Ughelli

The Ovie of Oghara kingdom in Delta State, HRM Noble Eshimetan, Orefe III, has denied claims that the State Traditional Ruler’s Council intentionally did not honour immediate past governor of the state, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan because he failed to perform in the eight years while in office.

The council had come under criticism by Deltans including the All Progressives Congress, APC, for exempting Uduaghan during a reception it organized in honour of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, his deputy, Kingsley Otuaro and former governor James Ibori.

Describing the position of the critics as wrong, Orefe III who was a member of the planning committee for the event, explained that nobody in the planning committee and general meeting of traditional ruler’s council dropped another name to be honoured saying;

“It escaped me as well, but the intention was not to take him (Uduaghan) out as someone who did not perform, he was a good man to us and the state and it was not a deliberate thing to exempt him.”

