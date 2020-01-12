Why China is in bilateral relationship with Nigeria- Teng Li

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE ongoing bilateral relationship between Chinese and Nigerian governments is aimed at fostering economic development for the benefit of both countries,the Vice President of China General Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria, CGCCN, Teng Li has said.

Teng Li,speaking yesterday, at the Chinese spring festival, in Abuja,insisted that the bilateral relationship between the Chinese and Nigerian governments was a deliberate efforts aimed at developing economic fortunes of both nations.

Citing rail and the various road projects, across the country, including Chinese companies finding attraction to Nigeria to buttress his position, he said given the relationship,”more and more Chinese companies and people have come to Nigeria to participate in the infrastructural development of the country,”he added.

According to Li, the Chinese spring festival which commemorates the Chinese new year was a veritable means of deepening the cultural exchanges and friendship between China and Nigeria.

“In recent years, with the continuous strengthening of relationship and friendship between China and Nigeria, more and more Chinese company and people have come to Nigeria to participate in the infrastructural development of the country,”Li stated at the well attended event in Abuja.

The event which was put together by the China General Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria was held at the NAF conference centre and attracted many Chinese nationals, companies and their Nigerian counterpart.

Li noted that the spring festival represents the most solemn traditional festival in China, which is also called the Chinese New year. “Today all of us gather here not only to celebrate this important festival but also to establish a platform to deepen the cultural exchanges and friendship between China and Nigeria, this is also the mission and responsibility of China General Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria.

He noted that the CGCCN would continue to foster infrastructural development in Nigeria by encouraging investment and coordination of economic and trade exchanges.

In the New Year the CGCCN would continue to grow Nigeria and make greater contribution in moving Nigeria forward. “We are committed to developing China-Nigeria economic and trade relations and the comprehensive and in-depth development of China Nigeria strategic partnership”. He said.

Speaking in the same vain, the Special guest of the occasion and President of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce, Prince Kayode Adetokunbo SAN, lauded the CGCCN for putting the event together which he said was a way of bridging the cultural gap between both countries.

He praised the efforts of the Chamber noting that the Abuja Chamber of Commerce would continue to work towards forging better relationship with Chinese companies in the coming year, which he said would be full of vitality since it was the year of he “Rat” in accordance with the Chinese calendar.

Highlights of the event were the artistic and cultural display by Zhejiang Wu Opera Troupe which kept the audience glued to their seats.

