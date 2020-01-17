Why artistes fail to show up at award events – Soundcity boss

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Soundcity MVP Awards took the spotlight of the Nigeria’s entertainment landscape last Saturday at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos and it was rather disturbing that a number of artistes who were nominated and even won awards didn’t show up for the event.

Artistes like Teni who won the Best Female MVP, Burna Boy who scooped three awards at the event and Naira Marley were all missing at the grandest event in the entertainment scene.

It is gradually becoming a norm for artistes to be missing at award shows that celebrate them. The convention at such instances is that they make a video clip to be played at the award events expressing gratitude to the fans, after all, the fans are the reason they are celebrated.

Quite a number of pundits had weighed in on the matter, describing their actions as disrespectful and lack of regard not only to the organisers of the shows but the music industry.

Media mogul and Soundcity boss, Tajuddeen Adepetu, whose company organises the annual musical event attributes the trend to lack of confidence from artistes.

“I think they don’t have the requisite confidence of a true artiste. They are so afraid of the competition that they run into a hole during awards ceremonies, they can’t stand to be truly judged. Perhaps, if they are told they would win or they can rig it to win they will be there,” he says.

He further admits that in a normal setting, the artiste would never miss a platform that celebrates and rewards their creative talents but in a situation where artistes lord over managers, the reverse is the case.

“In an industry where you have professional artistes, they will inform the organisers on time about their intended absence and make a clip of an acceptance speech but over here, you have management that can’t even manage their artistes. So, we have people who a little stardom overwhelms their reasoning and their place in the general mix of things. It is quite unfortunate when an artiste can even begin to imagine that they don’t need a platform. But you know they always come back to beg. After a failed year or two, that’s when you hear ‘Baba please help your boy’.”

He concluded by advising the young millennial stars to be humble.

“Whatever stardom they may think they have, it’s still does not equal any of the legends of the music industry today and they should check out those ones and learn from their humility. That humility is the reason they are still relevant today and will continually be relevant until they answer the call of the Almighty.”

Winners of the Soundcity MVP Awards which was sponsored by Star lager beer and Star Radler include Nigerian Grammy nominee Burna Boy who scooped most awards of the night, Kenyan Khaligraph Jones, and South African Prince Kaybee.

