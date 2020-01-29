WHO admits error in assessment of Wuhan Coronavirus risk

Kindly Share This Story:

The World Health Organization, which has sometimes been criticised for its handling of past disease outbreaks, admitted an error on Monday in its risk assessment of the Wuhan Coronavirus.

The Agency said in a situation report late Sunday that the risk was “very high in China, high at the regional level and high at the global level.”

The WHO explained that it had stated “incorrectly” in its previous reports on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday that the global risk was “moderate”.

However, the correction does not mean that an international health emergency has been declared.

On Thursday, the WHO said it was not declaring the novel coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern, PHEIC – a rare designation used only for the worst outbreaks that would trigger more concerted global action.

The virus, which was first identified in the city of Wuhan in China on December 31, has since infected more than 6,00 people worldwide, including a few cases identified in other countries.

The Director-General of WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who is visiting China this week to discuss ways of containing the outbreak, said the designation could be changed at any moment and that the global risk from the outbreak was “high”.

“This is an emergency in China but it has not yet become a global health emergency. It may yet become one,” he said.

“WHO’s risk assessment is that the outbreak is a very high risk in China and a high risk regionally and globally.”

WHO said the categorisation was “a global evaluation of risk, covering severity, spread, and capacity to cope”.

The agency added that the mistake made in three of its situation reports had been an “error in the wording”.

Asked about the correction, Antoine Flahault, co-director of the Swiss School of Public Health, told AFP: “It’s a mistake. It’s definitely a sizeable one… but I really think it’s a mistake that has now been corrected”.

