What Wizkid, 9ice need to learn from Davido about fatherhood

By Ayo Onikoyi

Davido, Wizkid and their senior colleague 9ice are practically on the same pedestal when it comes to their music crafts.

They all have fame and fortune nesting at their bodes so much so one could actually deduce they have the world at their feet. But when it comes to fatherhood, in view of available facts, it appears Davido is far ahead of the duo.

Davido has two daughters from two baby mamas, Sophia and Amanda and on the surface it appears things are pretty much under control. Apart from the earlier squabbles Davido had with his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu over the paternity and custody of their daughter, Imade, things between them have been relatively cordial and only recently the ‘Assurance’ man was seen giving the baby mama a lift on his private jet which of course spark some rumours of a renewed romance between them.

Though the rumoured turned ugly but that would not take the fact away that the singer has been a remarkable husband. Davido visits his daughter regularly and often post lovely pictures of their time together on social media. Not once has Sophia said a negative word about Davido regarding the upkeep or care of their daughter.

The same thing can be said of Davido’s second baby mama, Amada who gave him another daughter, Hailey. Although nothing much is known about US-based baby mama but there has never been a squeal of a discord between her and Davido and that could only mean that the OBO is on the level as a father to her daughter, regardless of the fact that he’s now married to Chioma Rowland.

For Wizkid, he has hardly been able to replicate his success on the music scene as father to three sons he has from three different women. He has been labelled ‘deadbeat dad’, ‘irresponsible father’ and ‘woman beater’ by these women at different times.

The first of the baby mamas to cry out was Shola Ogudu who called the ‘Fever’ crooner ‘deadbeat dad’, accusing him of abdicating his responsibility as a father to his son. She claimed she has been taking care of their son, Boluwatife single-handedly for a long time.

The second baby mama, Binta Diallo, a Guinean-American had complained too, that, she caters for her son’s needs all alone.

“I am a single mom, I work my ass off and I pay for everything, imagine if someone was paying for my son’s school fees, nanny and paying bills,” she complained on social media.

The third baby mama, British-American Jada Pollock was much on the same page with the Starboy when the other two baby mamas were taking him to the cleaners until recently when she spilled the beans about the singer. She accused the singer of domestic violence.

For Abolore Akande known as 9ice, his story with his 3 baby mamas has not all been too cheery, except for Olasunkanmi Ajala, who he married recently. For Adetola Anifalaje and Toni Payne, 9ice is as good a father as none. While the ‘Gongo Aso’ crooner was getting married to his second baby mama, his first, Toni Payne hit the social media with a disclaimer on the singer.

“I have raised our son, Zion 100% alone” she says on her Instagram page.

For Adetola, 9ice is not a father to her daughter. She said in a chat with Potpourri that the singer has not even set eyes on his daughter since she was born in 2018, let alone taking care of her. According to her he has completely gone AWOL on his responsibilities as a father.

You may call Davido many names because of his exuberance in many aspects of his lifestyle but when it comes to the home-front there are many things many of his colleagues need to learn from him.

Vanguard

