We’ve not seen impact of democracy in Oji River – Group

By Dennis Agbo

MEMBERS of Save Oji River Initiative, SORI, a non-partisan group for good governance in Oji River local government area of Enugu state, has decried lack of democracy dividends in the council area.

One of the leaders of the groups, Mrs Chinyere Gbugu, while addressing a town hall meeting at UPE Primary School, Mile II Oji-River, asked the political class from the area to help and give the people a feel of democracy dividends.

Gbugu noted that SORI was initiated to help bring democracy dividends to the grassroots.

“We have to discuss how to manage our resources. People in authority should tell us what they are doing with the resources coming to the local government,” she demanded.

In his own speech, Sir Amos Nwokolo stated that what was dragging the council backwards was intra political party disputes, which he said was occasioned by lack of internal democracy among the political parties.

“There is lack of transparency among the ruling class. They give excuses of taking care of the stakeholders and their parties are unable to conduct even primary elections,” Nwokolo said.

In his speech, the group’s steering committee chairman, Mr. Nnabuike Ilo said “we are asking our people to demand for good governance. Whatever you do not ask does not come to you. People should come out to vote and defend their votes to ensure they count.”

Convener of the group, Mr. Kingsley Okah challenged political parties operating in the area to join SORI so that they could have opportunity of giving accounts to the people.

Oka said that the Town Hall meeting was meant to deepen democratic participation for grassroot development in Oji River Local Government Area.

Among those in attendance were traditional rulers in the local government area; former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Maxi Okwu, among others.

