We’re no longer in talks with FG on 16-point agenda —PANDEF

Perez Brisibe

THE Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Monday said there are no ongoing talks with the Federal Government on the 16-Point agenda is presented to the presidency in 2016 during the height of militant attacks in the Niger Delta region noting that the talks with the presidency have gone from “monologue to no Logue.”

The group also cited lack of political will as the reason for the non-implementation of the 16-point agenda stating that some of these issues raised by the Niger Delta leaders will not cost anything to the federal government.

National chairman of the group, AVM Idongesit Nkanga (Retd) while speaking with Vanguard yesterday, explained that contrary to promises made by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during a series of dialogue held with stakeholders of the region as advised by PANDEF, “only less than one of the 16-points have been achieved by the federal government.”

He said: “It wasn’t something that was supposed to have been abandoned because when we submitted it then, the President said that he will use it as a working paper and the Vice President even toured the South-South at that time and made pronouncement bothering on those issues in some many places.

“Then they said they are setting up strategy work implementation plan and immediately that went into the ministry, PANDEF was not consulted and that was the end. So, we do not know what has happened, because we told them very clearly that the first thing is to have a dialogue which we started with only for it to become a monologue and today it is no Logue at all.

“So, nobody is talking to nobody and that is the situation on ground today, but some of the issues are issues that we cannot just sleep over, so we will continue to talk and am sure future generations will continue to talk because it is for the good of the nation and not just the Niger Delta region and some of these issues do not cost us anything, it’s just political goodwill, stating that if you do this, you will ensure peace in the Niger Delta but they seem not to see it that way.

“Right now, there is no discussion going on as regards the 16-point agenda. Out of the 16-point, only half was done, so fifteen and a half is still there and that half of one is the Maritime University, Okerenkoko and in that same paragraph was the upgrading of the Maritime Academy, Oron which has not been done. The rest of the items, they have not done anything, made promises but nothing including the relocation of the IOCs.”

