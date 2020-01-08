We’ll respect Court Judgements, Abiodun assures

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Wednesday assured that his administration will always respect all judicial pronouncements, saying that this a cardinal principle of good governance.

Abiodun, who gave the assurance at the swearing-in of Hon. Justice Mobolaji Ayodele Ojo as the first President of the Ogun State Customary Court of Appeal.

He, however, urged judges in the State to be fair, firm and courageous to ensure equitable dispensation and efficient administration of justice in the state.

The swearing-in ceremony of the President, Customary Court of Appeal and five other judges which include Magistrate Femi Segun, Kolawole Peters, Araba Olusesan as Customary Court Judges, while Yetunde Oresanys and Mrs. Funmilayo Stanley were also sworn in as High Court Judges.

Abiodun said that the decision of his administration to appoint a President and other members for the Customary Court of Appeal was a practical representation of his administration’s deliberate plan to bring the system and administration of justice closer to the people.

He noted that the appointment of the President and other members of the court brings into full the practical establishment of the Ogun State Customary Court of Appeal, adding that the court will adjudicate on appeals arising from the Customary Court, as the court deals with issues bordering on values, customs, beliefs, and traditions.

“Let me assure you therefore that our administration will continue to ensure equitable dispensation and efficient administration in Ogun State. Today’s appointment of the President and other members of the Customary Court of Appeal, therefore, brings into full the practical establishment of the Ogun State Customary Court of Appeal since the creation of our dear state in 1976.

“This special court is a practical representation of our administration’s deliberate plan and part of our commitment to bring the system and the administration of justice closer to our people, especially, at the grassroots. The Court will adjudicate on appeals arising from the customary court,” he said.

Abiodun added that it was the belief of his administration that the background of the appointees and the proud record of the state in the dispensation of justice would be an addition to an already distinguished higher bench, adding that it is expected that the appointed judges are faithful to the oaths of office and dispense justice without fear or favour.

The helmsman said that it was his belief that with the swearing-in of the judges, the tradition of integrity, diligence, industry, and excellence that has been the feat of the state judiciary will not only be continued but also improved, adding that for the progress of any administration, it was important for the three arms of government to relate with each other with mutual respect.

Abiodun while charging the new judges to be diligent and rule without fear or favour, reminded them to always remember that the judiciary is one of the critical arms which the wheel of civilized society relies upon.

He added that their calling is an exceptionally weighty one that will require a straight character with a plain mind.

In his response, the first President, Ogun State Customary Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Mobolaji Ojo thanked the governor for the opportunity giving to him and other judges to serve in various capacities, saying that the charge from the governor would help them to deliver justice without fear or favour.

