We’ll partner with FG to secure our people – Tambuwal

Kindly Share This Story:

Dirisu Yakubu and Jennifer Gideon

The newly elected chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, on Tuesday the readiness of his colleagues to support Federal Government’s initiatives aimed at checking the problem of insecurity across the country.

The Sokoto State governor stated this in an interactive session with journalists in Abuja, saying the issue of insecurity has nothing to do with party affiliations.

He told journalists that the security of lives and property of Nigerians was the concern of President Muhammadu Buhari and governors of the 36 states of the federation.

He said: “I can assure you that all of us in the PDP will continue to work on the issue of insecurity. We don’t play politics with security. There is no party when we talk about security. It is everybody’s concern and all of us are really involved in it.

READ ALSO: Dicskon absent as Tambuwal emerges PDP Governors Forum chairman

“We will be supportive of security agencies in our respective states in ensuring that we achieve everlasting peace and stability in our respective states and the entire federation. So we will continue in that regard and we will continue to corporate with the federal government to come up with new ideas and new approach especially when you talk about deploying technology and bringing more capable hands to ensure that we reverse the trend.”

On what to expect of his stewardship, the governor promised to be a unifying leader who would leave no stone unturned in the bid to build a strong and united PDP.

Tambuwal added: “In foisting of peace among governors and indeed the entire party, I assure you that we are going to use this platform to bring everybody on board. There are issues here and there but they are not beyond us and we shall reconcile those who are having some issues with one another and also ensure that our party is firmly positioned for the challenges ahead.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: