‘We’ll maintain peace in Plateau because of women’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has assured citizens of the State of his commitment to ensure lasting peace in the State as a way of appreciating the sacrifices women made to ensure he emerges as Governor of the State.

Lalong also appealed to the people of the State not to see the recent killings of some indigenes of the State by members of the Boko Haram sect as a Muslim/Christian issue as the intention is the set adherents of both religions against each other and cause violent conflicts in the State.

Addressing his supporters at the weekend in Jos, Lalong who commended them for their steadfastness throughout the period of tribunal to the Supreme Court, promised to do more in delivering good governance to the people.

He said, “Let me use this opportunity to thank God because he made everything possible for all of us, when God gives a mandate, he is the one that would defend it. Fighting it was fighting in vain; I convey the gratitude of the people of Plateau to Mr. President, because if he did not allow a level playing ground, today, it would have been a different thing, I will continue to support him.

“I thank the people of Plateau who came out to vote even those who didn’t vote. My message to you today is that the tribunal is gone, what is uppermost in our minds is the spirit of Plateau State. It is the progress of Plateau State; it has been a tradition that when governors come back for the second term, they don’t work again but I want to assure you that you will see the difference in Plateau State.

READ ALSO:

“This mandate that you gave us and God brought us back, we will improve and do more than double of what you saw before. God granted us this second tenure for a reason, for the people of Plateau State and our prayer is that we will not deviate from those reasons so that we will continue to have peace in Plateau State.”

Speaking further, he added, “Our assurance is that we will not disappoint you. We will continue to work for you. The women folk, I thank you very much, women come out with their children on their backs when they were voting, and that is why we would not want insecurity in Plateau State. I want to thank you for the calm that is being maintained we lost some of our people even in Borno but Ikon Allah ne (it is God’s will) let no man tell you that it is politics; that they hate Plateau State.

“The Governor of Borno came to me and said he was going to visit Plateau, imagine what he is facing in Borno; I said there is no need, we pray that those who were killed in Borno, may their souls rest in peace. Let them not deceive you because somebody will say it is Christian, it is Muslim; they want us to start fighting again. It is because kwana su yai kusa kare wa. (Their end is approaching).”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: