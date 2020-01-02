We’ll give Key Performance Indicators to commissioners ― Abiodun

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun said he would give key performance indicators (KPIs) to the commissioners and permanent secretaries that would work with him from this month.

He said such would keep public officers on their toes and ensure that only the best are retained on their jobs.

He also disclosed that the state government was in the final stage of discussion with the Labour Unions on the implementation of the new minimum wage.

Abiodun made these known while delivering his new year message to the people of the state. He noted that the states public service remains the engine room of Government and a critical stakeholder.

The Governor was unequivocal that the recent appointment of 8 Permanent Secretaries in the state Civil Service would strengthen the bureaucracy to effectively and efficiently perform its function as the engine room of government, adding that the appointment of the Permanent Secretaries and Commissioners to oversee different ministries, departments and agencies would make it possible for the state to operate at optimum speed to implement the Budget.

“The Ogun State House of Assembly has cleared all our Commissioner-designates, and, in the New Year, they will all be assigned their portfolios. In addition to this, we just appointed eight new Permanent Secretaries to head our different Ministries and departments.

“While some were reposted, others were retained to ensure alignment of skills and experience in key strategic areas. This strengthens the bureaucracy to effectively and efficiently perform its function as the engine room of government. It also means that from the beginning of the New Year, we have a full team with a greater momentum that will operate at optimum speed to implement faithfully, the Budget,” he said.

Abiodun added that his administration would soon commence work on the Ijebu-Ode/Epe Road which he said was already captured in the year 2020 Budget, adding that his recent inspection of on-going road projects in Ado-Odo/Ota, Ifo, Abeokuta South and Odeda Local Government areas of the state was an indication of what year 2020 would bring to the state.

He said that his administration would make hard choices that would give the state the opportunity to have a solid foundation, adding that all that the state needed was prayers, stronger discipline and hard work.

“We are committed to ensuring that the individual prosperity of our citizens is clearly manifested and the status of our State is enhanced in the comity of States, we need more than prayers – we need stronger discipline. We must work harder, with increased commitment and dedication from all of us.

“We are determined to leave Ogun State much better than we met it. We must remind ourselves that there are hard choices that we will have to make. These choices will give us the opportunity of a solid foundation today for a better tomorrow,” he said.

Abiodun added that his administration has embarked on the construction of two housing schemes across the state with a plan to sell the housing units to the low and middle-income earners, adding that the states urban renewal and regeneration initiatives would commence in the state soon.

He noted that the states Master Plan was been reviewed and updated to enable proper planning and administration of residential estates, adding that plans are also underway to implement the Geographical Information System (GIS).

“As part of our initiative to address the deficit in the housing sector, we have commenced two housing schemes in Abeokuta, also at Sagamu and Ota. These housing units will be sold particularly to the low and middle-income earners. Furthermore, our urban renewal and regeneration initiatives will commence in all major towns beginning with Ibara GRA, Abeokuta.

“The Ogun State Master Plan is being reviewed and updated to enable proper planning and administration of residential estates , industrial and commercial clusters as well as enforce strict adherence to global environmental standards. In this regard, plans are underway to implement the Geographical Information System (GIS) for efficient and effective land administration and management,” he said.

Abiodun commended the State House of Assembly for working hard to ensure the prompt passage of the appropriation bill, adding that the bill is significant, not just because it was the first full year Budget of his Administration, but because it captures the aspirations, yearnings and desires of the people.

The helmsman while affirming that the Budget would deliver on its promises, said that the budget was not just about the size, but about the commitment of his administration at ensuring the faithful implementation, adding that his administration has put in place the Government Delivery Units (GDUs) that will ensure that government projects and programs are not only delivered but are measurable and constantly evaluated.

Abiodun affirmed the readiness of his administration not to rest on its oars, saying that his administration would pay more attention to Financial Transparency, Accountability, Due Process, Efficiency and Cost Management.

