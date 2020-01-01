We’ll ensure safety of lives, property in Ekiti – Fayemi

Kindly Share This Story:

Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, on Wednesday told the people of the state that his government would leave no stone unturned in ensuring the safety of their lives and property.

The governor said the goal of his administration is to ensure that Ekiti remains one of the safest states to live, work and conduct business in Nigeria.

He urged community leaders and groups not to allow themselves to be used as tools to cause unnecessary tension in the state.

Fayemi, who was referring to the report that Fulani herdsmen were planning to occupy some community in the state for cattle grazing, said the primary duty of every responsible government is to secure the lives and property of its citizens.

The governor said his administration is determined to discharge that function with every sense of responsibility.

The leaders of the Orin Ekiti community, in Ido/Osi local government area of the state, had late last year accused Fulani herdsmen of destroying crops worth over N50 million.

The bandits also hoisted a flag in a bid to forcefully take over 2,500 acres of land at a section of the town for grazing.

Fayemi, in his New year’s message to people of the state, said: “I have personally kept a close watch on the security situation within and around Ekiti State, and I can assure you that as a government, we are leaving no stone unturned to ensure safety of lives and property in our dear state. Ekiti remains one of the safest places to live, work and conduct business in Nigeria.

“The fact remains, however, that criminality cannot be totally eradicated even as we are working meticulously at reducing it to the barest minimum in Ekiti State, and the evidence is there for all to see and acknowledge that we are making steady progress. Since we are not an Island, we are also working with neigbouring states to strengthen our security architecture.

“On January 9, 2020, the Western Nigeria Security Network known as Amotekun shall commence operations in all the six states in our zone and Ekiti is very active in this initiative which will go a long way in securing the people and protecting the state.

“Henceforth, I urge our community leaders or groups not to allow themselves to be used to spread fake or unsubstantiated news with a view to setting the residents against themselves or destabilizing the peace of the state. We must encourage our people to report any strange signal or incident, but we must resist the temptation to resort to self-help at any time.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: