We’ll ensure Alison-Madueke face justice – Magu

Ola Ajayi- Ibadan

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, vowed on Wednesday the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, would be repatriated to Nigeria to face criminal charges.

Magu stated this Ibadan, Oyo State, while fielding questions from journalists during his working visit to the Commission’s zonal office in the ancient city.

The Commission had traced several criminal activities ranging from abuse of office, bribery, fraud, misuse of public funds and money laundering to the former minister who fled the country in 2015.

The anti-graft czar, who wondered why the British government has not surrendered Alison-Madueke to Nigeria to face justice, said the EFCC would do everything within its power to ensure her prosecution this year.

He said: “We will bring her back to the country this year. We must get her. They (the foreign countries) have no reason to keep her there. This is the fifth year. Why should they be investigating such a straight-forward case for five years?

“It is a financial crime investigation. It is not a murder case that should linger. The case is straightforward. If they don’t have sufficient evidence to establish any offence, they should bring her back. We have more than enough evidence to take her to court.”

Although, Alison-Madueke is yet to be arraigned in Nigeria, the Commission has secured final forfeiture orders against some properties traced to her, including hundreds of assorted jewelry worth over $40 million.

The EFCC chief also told journalists that the Commission’s operatives would take an active part in the forthcoming supplementary elections across the country, adding that the focus would be on prevention of vote-buying at the polling units.

