Weather Forecast: NiMet predicts sunny, haze conditions for Monday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted improved visibility over the north down to the central states with slight moisture build-up across the southern region.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted dust haze condition with visibility range of 2 to 5 KM over the north western states and sunny and hazy conditions over the north east.

It further predicted day and night temperatures to be 31 to 35 degree Celsius and 12 to 21 degree Celsius.

“For central states, sunny and hazy conditions are expected over the region throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures to be 31 to 37 degree Celsius and 16 to 25 degree Celsius.

“For southern states, hazy to partly cloudy conditions is expected over the region with early morning mistfog over the coastal states.

“Day and Night temperatures of the region are expected to be 33 to 37 degree Celsius and 22 to 25 degree Celsius,” it said. (NAN)

VANGUARD

