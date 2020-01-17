Kindly Share This Story:

Warns against any methods that negate Buhari’s Community Policing

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Nigeria military has vowed that it will not allow any individual or group to jeopardize the sovereignty and stability of Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

The military also told relevant stakeholders to join hands with the armed forces and intelligence agencies to ensure that Nigeria is secured and not to look for other methods likely to negate the national policy and Community Policing approved by the President Muhammadu Buhari – led administration.

Briefing State House correspondents after a security meeting presided over by President Buhari before his departure to London.

At the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, said the whole essence of the meeting was to critically evaluate what the armed forces of Nigeria, as well as other security and intelligence agencies, were doing with regard to ensuring that the territorial integrity of Nigeria is not undermined by any individual or group of individuals.

He disclosed that some of the equipment acquired by the armed forces for the Nigerian Air Force has started arriving, adding that two helicopter gun shoots arrived on the 15th of January.

On the essence of the meeting, he said, “You recall that we had a meeting on the 30th December 2019 and today we held another one. The whole essence of the meeting is to critically evaluate what the armed forces of Nigeria, as well as other security and intelligence agencies, are doing with regard to ensuring that the territorial integrity of Nigeria is not undermined by any individual or group of individuals.

“We also looked at the emerging situations in some of our areas particularly acts of banditry in some of the North-Western states and other parts of the country and we have critically looked at everything and we are satisfied with the progress we are making.

“We are satisfied with the support the Federal Government is giving the armed forces and other security agencies in terms of procurement of platforms. A substantial number of this equipment is expected by the end of February.

“Some of the equipment we are acquiring have started arriving for the Nigerian Air Force, two helicopter gunshots have arrived on the 15th of January and we are now in the process of putting them together which will add to whatever we have.

“We are equally expecting other equipment like I said that is meant for the armed forces of Nigeria which we are hoping to get by the end of February. I am sure you are also familiar with the equipment acquisition by the Nigerian Police Force.

“I am sure you are also aware of the policy on Community Policing that was approved by Mr. President and it is going to be funded. The whole idea is to ensure that Nigeria is secured and Nigerians can go about pursuing their legitimate aspirations without any hindrance.”

On the message of the armed forces and other security agencies to Nigerians, Air Marshal Abubakar said, “What we want to do here is to reassure Nigerians that the armed forces of Nigeria and indeed security and intelligence agencies in Nigeria are going to continue to work round the clock to ensure that our country is secured and to ensure that nobody undermines the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Nigeria.

“We are going to keep a very close watch on what is going on and with the equipment that we are getting, definitely, the challenges we are facing in some of the theaters of operation particularly the North East will be addressed adequately.

“We are doing everything with the other sister countries in the Lake Chad Basin working together to ensure that the Boko Haram terrorism is brought substantially to an end as quickly as possible.

” I think our appeal is for all Nigerians and other stakeholders to join hands with the armed forces of Nigeria and other security and intelligence agencies to ensure that our country is secured rather than looking at other methods that are likely going to negate the national policy and community policing policy that the Federal Government has approved.

“What we expect is for all stakeholders, local government, state government, other stakeholders to join hands with us, let us work together to ensure that our country is secured.”

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: