We will reject manipulation of Cross River LG poll result ― APC

Kindly Share This Story:

…We expect cash refunds, apology from CROSIEC..Obun

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Cross River has said it will reject the “writing” (manipulation) of result for the forthcoming Local Government election in the state.

In a chat with Vanguard on Wednesday in Calabar, the APC State Vice Chairman, Central Senatorial District, Hon Cletus Obun said his party expects the ruling People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the state to come to the field for the election and that every vote must count.

Obun who was reacting to rumours that the party had been in comatose in the state said all parties that would be involved in the election should be ready to compete based on one man one vote and basis and nothing more.

He further explained that APC had been ready for the LG polls since 2017 but unfortunately, the election had not been held for almost three years now.

His words: “In 2017 when this election was declared by The Cross River Independent Electoral commission (CROSIEC), the Chairman of the commission Dr Mike Oshe moved round the Senatorial Districts and held meetings with stakeholders.

“APC went ahead with the timetable they provided for us and conducted its primaries and had candidates waiting.

“But because they knew they were not ready for that election, they went out of their way to truncate the continuation of that process.

“Since then the state has been running an illegal system until the Supreme Court and National Assembly stepped in to create a level of independence for the LG system.

“Indeed, we expect that CROSIEC should apologize to APC in the state and make refunds for the money they made us waste.

“Having done that primaries in 2017 nearly three years after, there is going to be a lot of changes, some people have changed parties, some people are dead while some people may not be willing anymore.

“So they are asking us to go through another process of primaries, that is completely wrong, we should only be submitting our list because the list was already there,” he said.

It would be recalled that CROSIEC had fixed March 28, 2020 as the date for local government elections in Cross River after about three years of non-conduct of local polls in the State.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: