We will raise bar of excellence in 2020 — LASU VC

By Adesina Wahab

THE Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, Lagos, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, SAN, has said the university’s management will raise the bar of excellence the institution has been known for in the last few years and consolidate on the gains recorded so far.

He stated this in his New Year message to the staff and students of the university.

He expressed confidence that with divine guidance and support of staff and students, the university would reach phenomenal heights never attained before in the new year.

“Very distinguished colleagues and our world class students, happy new year. May our lives be filled with happiness and unending breakthroughs in this new year. As we look forward to another prosperous year, we must remember that our job is not done yet.

“For more than three years, we as a community have worked so hard to redefine our history as a university. Within this period, success stories became so frequent on our campuses – none of which were easy feats but are products of your hard work and unyielding commitment to a common goal.

“This new year presents us with another opportunity to raise the bar of excellence, reach the phenomenal heights we have never attained before, achieve greatness in our respective careers and strengthen the bonds that bind us together as one LASU family.

“On behalf of the university management and the university Governing Council, I wish you and your loved ones – a happy, prosperous and progress filled year 2020,” he said.

Meanwhile, the university has commenced the screening and clearance of newly-admitted students for the 2019/2020 session.

Stream One students have between Monday, 6-10, January 2020 for the exercise.

For Stream Two students, their date is Monday 13th & Tuesday 14th, January, 2020. For Stragglers, their date is Wednesday, 15th – Friday 17th, January, 2020. The exercise holds from 8am – 4pm daily.

