‘We trust you’ -Sirleaf tells Adesina

Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf says that African leaders trust Dr Akinwumi Adesina, the Nigerian, who is President of African Development Bank (AfDB), for his initiatives and visions for the continent.

Sirleaf stated this at the public presentation of African Economic Outlook 2020 in Abidjan, on Thursday.

She explained that they had come to appreciate Adesina because of the vision he had to develop the continent.

“Some years back, some banks asked me what is the AfDB president doing that I have always talked about him.

“They also asked why I thought the AfDB can do more for Africa than World Bank, European Investment Bank and all others.

“I replied in three simple words, ‘we trust him’ and share his vision; we trust him to understand our limitations and we trust him to give us accelerated development.

“Now, we can say that our institution was able to pursue our needs. We can also say that it has enabled us to achieve what we want to achieve,” she explained.

The former president called for understanding among the management and staff of the bank, noting that people had often complained on the delay in the completion of projects.

Sirleaf appealed to AfDB to continue to support Africa in its quest to become independent.

She also advised African leaders to create a conducive environment for private capital to flow into the countries of the continent.

According to her, there is need to ensure that the flow in private capital into countries is much more impacting to achieve development goals.

She urged all African leaders to work towards achieving the laid down developmental road map for Africa.

