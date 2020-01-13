Breaking News
We supported unbundling of mass communication to catch up with advanced nations – NUJ

Babalola emerges Oyo NUJ Chairman
Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ)

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ) has said that it fully supports the unbundling of Mass Communication course into several branches in Nigerian higher institutions.

Reacting to questions from journalists in Bauchi at the weekend, the National President of NUJ Chris Isiguzo confirmed that the NUJ was an initiator of the unbundling exercise by National Universities Commission (NUC).

According to him, “We are a party to the unbundling exercise. In fact, we initiated the idea. This is what is obtainable in developed countries, so we’re trying to catch up. We need a situation where professionals will graduate and will have good knowledge of what they went to school to study in school. Mass Communication is a compound course to master in 4 years,” he said.

Isiguzo further stated that the NUJ, Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), Nigerian Institute Public Relations (NIPR), Radio, Television, Theater and Arts Workers Union (RATTAWU) are all in support of the idea.

The President who was in Bauchi state on a two-day interaction visit with members of NUJ said that the Union is working to ensure that all journalists are captured in the National Health Insurance Scheme.

