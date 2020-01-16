We recognise Akande’s effort in the formation of our party – APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Urowayino Jeremiah

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended Chief Bisi Akande alongside other founding fathers of the party, saying we recognise the efforts of founding fathers.

APC in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu appealed to Chief Bisi Akande to assist in restoring lasting peace and reconciliation across the party.

READ ALSO:

The ruling party made appealed at Akande’s 81st birthday celebration on Thursday noting that “We count on Baba Akande to bring to bear his experience.

“Today, we celebrate an astute administrator, father figure, the voice of reason, a grassroots politician, and an exemplary elder statesman.

“The APC family worldwide prays that the Almighty God grants Baba Akande good health, long life and wisdom as he continues to contribute to the growth of APC and our great country,” he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: