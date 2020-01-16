Breaking News
Translate

We must ensure mothers’re educated, empowered ⁠— Buhari

On 12:20 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Buhari, PDP, APC, history
President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said that it was a collective responsibility of everyone to ensure that Nigerian mothers of today and tomorrow are educated and empowered.

READ ALSO: Amotekun: National Youth Council appeals to FG to rescind decision

President Buhari stated this at the official commissioning of the Head office of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs in Abuja.

He said that the quest for the administration was to make sure that women and children were given prominence, adding that he was determined to ensure that they feel economic growth and prosperity of his government.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!