By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said that it was a collective responsibility of everyone to ensure that Nigerian mothers of today and tomorrow are educated and empowered.

President Buhari stated this at the official commissioning of the Head office of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs in Abuja.

He said that the quest for the administration was to make sure that women and children were given prominence, adding that he was determined to ensure that they feel economic growth and prosperity of his government.

