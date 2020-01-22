We have failed this country as leaders ― Ortom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state yesterday regretted that the present crop of leaders have failed country in the discharge of their responsibilities and urged the people to pray fervently for Nigeria’s leaders.

Governor Ortom spoke when he hosted the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Benue state chapter who visited in Makurdi to congratulate him over the validation of his victory by the Supreme Court.

He condoled the Christian community over the beheading of the chairman of CAN in Michika, Adamawa state by Boko Haram adding that the development was a source of worry for all discerning minds in the country.

He said “my heart bleeds, it is an unfortunate thing that we have gotten where we are today in our country.

“I call on security agencies to arrest the situation because no one is safe. Today it is the CAN Chairman tomorrow it can be another person. Even the security agencies themselves are not safe as they are also being kidnapped by Boko Haram. Even the citizens are being kidnapped.

“I call on the Christian family to continue to pray for Mr. President and for all other leaders in the country including the security agencies. God has the powers to grant wisdom, knowledge and understanding to leaders to be able to do the right things at the right place and at the right time so that peace will reign.

“Let God help us who are the leaders because today I must say that we have failed the people of Nigeria. I am part of it, I am not exempting myself. We have failed them, it is a collective failure.

“We have failed this country as leaders. But I pray that God will help us to see the pains that our people are going through. Let God help us. So for everyone with responsibility, even if you manipulate the people you should know that you cannot manipulation God.

“The day of reckoning and judgement is coming when you will stand before God to explain or give account of what yo have done.

“So I urge everyone in this country, in any position of responsibility you find yourself please discharge it with the fear of God. I enjoin all leaders including myself, let us work and discharge our responsibilities with the fear of God, give good leadership.

“The Bible says the fear of God is the beginning of wisdom. If we fear God wisdoms will come and things will work and everybody will be happy and we the leaders will be happy too.”

Continuing, he said, “I must confess that I am not a happy man, as a Nigerian I am not a happy man with what we see happening in our country.

“Not just in Benue state but all over the country in several states, even in Kastina state I feel sad seeing people running here and there for fear of bandits attacking them. Nobody is now sleeping with his two eyes closed, may God help us,” he added.

While acceding to the request of CAN to be magnanimous in victory Governor Ortom assured that he had already opened his doors to Senator George Akume, Mr. Emmanuel Jime and other APC stalwarts to join hands with him to build the state.

Earlier, the Benue state CAN Chairman, Rev. Akpen Leva who reiterated the support of church for the government also raised concern over the recent influx of herdsmen into the state in violation of the subsisting grazing law and the continued stay of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in camps across the state and cautioned against the prospect of another crisis in the state.

While lamenting the beheading of the CAN Chairman in Michika by Boko Haram, Rev. Leva called for prayers for the country saying, “the Church in Nigeria is under attack, it is sad and nobody knows the next victim but we believe with relentless prayers God will definitely intervene.”

