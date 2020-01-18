Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Speaking on the reaction of the Government to the set up of AMOTEKUN by South West governors in the region, the Senior Special Assistant to governor Darius Ishaku on Media and Publicity, Bala Abu noted that it was high time state governments were given leverage in the security of their respective states.

He explained that Taraba had also had its own fair share of the federal government’s disdain towards establishing its own security outfit in the state.

Recall that sometime in 2018, there was uproar over the establishment of Taraba Marshall between the state government and the Army.

The Marshall who had then commenced training on enforcing full compliance to the anti open grazing law passed by the State Assembly was disbanded.

Speaking on the realities of the day, Abu said “the idea of states setting up their own security outfit is a a result of the failure on the side of the Federal forces to provide security in virtually all the states.

“Most times the Federal security agencies who are also under the Federal government ignore calls for intervention to save lives and properties in these states.

“The reason is that the Federal Government is too far away from the state and does not respond quickly to such calls. Sometimes it doesn’t even respond.

“And that is why some states feel there is need for them to set up their own security outfits that they can deploy as the need arises.

“That does not mean they want to become independent. And I think the FG needs to understand the feelings of these states.

“For example, Taraba wanted to start its own security apparatus and up till now it has not taken off because it did not enjoy the support of the Federal Government.

“The Federal Government sent soldier to interrupt the training programme even though some representatives of federal security agencies in the state were part of the process.

“Up till now the initiative has not taken off. I believe States should be given some form of autonomy to control security in their states.”

Speaking on the role of the Federal Government in such initiatives, Abu stated that “the Federal Government should only supervise the process so that there would not be any reason for suspicion.

“In our own case, money had also been invested and the entire process was interrupted which is not fair,” Abu added.

