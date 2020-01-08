Kindly Share This Story:

…Okowa’s victory was expected – Askia

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – THE Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has congratulated the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa over yesterday’s ruling by the Supreme Court declaring him winner of the 2019 governorship election in the state.

This is just as the Managing Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Chief Askia Ogieh, asked Chief Great Ogboru to join hands with the Governor in consolidating the foundation for a Stronger Delta.

According to Chief Askia, “The victory was expected. Deltans freely gave Governor Okowa the mandate to deliver prosperity to all, including members of the opposition. That is why I am calling on Great Ogboru to join hands with our Governor for the benefit of all,” Bashorun Ogieh said.

“Governor Okowa has always been magnanimous in victory, assuring that every part of the State will experience massive development, calling on all Deltans to continue supporting the government as they have always done.”

The APC on its part stated that though it received with shock, the judgement of the Supreme Court in respect of 2019 gubernatorial election in the State, the judgement is final, as far as gubernatorial elections are concerned.

The statement which was signed by the APC publicity secretary in the state, Sylvester Imonina, said the party believes that the learned Justices of the Supreme Court are not infallible in the ruling adding that the APC in the state congratulates the governor on the ruling in the spirit of good sportsmanship.

The statement reads: “For the sake of the good of Delta State, APC, Delta State congratulates, His Excellency, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on his victory.

“However, we want to state unequivocally that APC, Delta State as a responsible and responsive Party will continue to point out the ills of the PDP led government of Delta State whenever the need arises.

“The Governor should know that he is a Governor for all Deltans, not a particular section of the State or few persons. The needful should be done at all times in the area of employment and execution of quality and/ or masses’ oriented projects.

“As for all APC faithful in Delta State and Deltans, we urge you not to lose hope in our quest for a better Delta State. This is the time to come together and make sure that all our shortcomings are corrected for our good and the good of all Deltans.”

Kindly Share This Story: