We are borrowing to invest in infrastructure – FG

By Chris Ochayi

The Federal Government has explained that its borrowings would be channelled into the development of infrastructure in order to create jobs and help the economy achieve-sustaining economy.

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, made the remarks during his inspection tour of Highway projects in Niger State, adding, a nation’s wealth is measured by its infrastructure.

Road projects inspected by the Minister include, the dualization of Suleja-Minna Phase I and phase II, the reconstruction of Bida-Lapai-Lambata road, the construction of Agaie-Katcha-Barro road, dualization of Jebba-Mokwa-Bokani road and rehabilitation of New Bussa-Kaiama road.

According to Fashola, “A nation ‘s wealth is measured by its infrastructure. ” According to him: ” the concern of Nigerians on government borrowing is legitimate, but borrowing should be weighed with the problem they are used to solve.

“People need infrastructure if they can see that the money borrowed is used to deliver critical infrastructure, then their queries can be assuaged.”

Each of the road projects inspected has the capacity to employ over a thousand workforce. This would help the Federal Government’s drive in creating jobs for its teaming unemployment youths.

According to the Project Manager of Salini Nigeria Limited the company handling the dualization of the Suleja-Mina road, Mr. Paolo Canpanella said that his company has over 300 staff in their payroll and that they are committed to completing the road on or before the completion date of January 2023.

The dualization of Jebba-Mokwa-Bakani road in Niger State will ease transportation of agricultural produce, reduce the pressure on existing single-carriage road facilities, reduce travel time and ultimately reduce vehicle operating costs.

