The main opposition party in Nigeria, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has informed the United States Consul General of its achievement in 16 years at the helm of power.

PDP also reported the All Progressives Party (APC) stating that Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari should be compelled to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law.

The US Consul General, Ms Claire Pierangelo was on a visit to Ogun State to meet the state’s governor, Dapo Abiodun, and other dignitaries.

“I am here in Ogun State on my first visit to talk to the governor among other notable people to know what is happening exactly so that we can suggest possible cooperation between the United States particularly commercial opportunities, agricultural opportunities and educational opportunities,” Pierangelo said.

The PDP National Deputy Chairman, Yemi Akinhanmi revealed their discussion with the US Consul General while speaking to the press in Abeokuta.

“The only way forward in this country is that the President should be prevailed upon and let him sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law.

“The bill has been on the table of the President for over four years and it should be signed and as well monitor our democracy because for democracy to thrive in the entire black race, it must be monitored in Nigeria, otherwise, the coming generation will not hear of democracy.

“We have told the Consular General how the PDP has advanced democracy in Nigeria in 16 years. We told her how we took democracy from the grass to the top.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

