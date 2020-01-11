Water: Keffi LGC boss approves construction of 30 boreholes

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chairman, Keffi Local Government Council of Nasarawa State, Alhaji Abdulrahman Maigoro, has approved the construction of 30 motorised boreholes in order to ensure sufficient water supply in the area and its environs.

This is contained in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Mr Shuaibu Mohammad, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Keffi on Friday.

According to Maigoro, three motorised boreholes will be sunk in each of the 10 electoral wards of the area.

“My administration is committed to the provision of infrastructural facilities in order to better the standard of living of our people and other residents.

“I have decided to approve the construction of 30 boreholes in which three boreholes will be constructed in each of the 10 electoral wards of the local government.

READ ALSO: Drinkwater joins Aston Villa on loan in bid to revive career

“This is to ensure availability of water as human beings cannot sustain their lives without water. And he who provides water provides life,” he said.

Maigoro re-assured residents of his continued determination to key into good policies and programmes that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the area and the state at large.

He solicited for continued support and prayers of the people to enable him to succeed in the task ahead of him.

The chairman also called on the people of the area and the state at large to support the state government’s policies and programmes in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

He further urged the people to co-exist peacefully with one another in the interest of development.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: