Warri south majority leader greets Arenyeka at 54

The majority leader of Warri South Local Government Council, Hon. James Urowayino Lori member representing Ekurede/ Ugbori Ward has felicitated with the Deputy Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Delta State chapter, Barrister Ada Val Arenyeka, describing him as an outstanding leader in Nigeria.

In a congratulatory message to the PDP Deputy Chairman on the occasion of his 54th birthday, the councilor commended Arenyeka for playing a significant role in strengthening the party across the state.

The majority leader also praised the PDP chieftain for his dynamic leadership qualities and respect for different opinions when it matters most.

“Arenyeka’s patriotic attributes and exemplary leadership style has a reflected in the party’s presence across the state”.

Lori while thanking God for good health and protection upon Arenyeka’s life prayed for long life and happiness for him.

