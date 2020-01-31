Kindly Share This Story:

wapTV has kicked off the new year in a big way as the popular family entertainment TV channel has announced the commencement of fresh episodes of its comedy skits, “General Hospital”, “Mr. & Mrs”, “Sharp Sharp”, “Okafor the Steward”, “People’s Court”, and The Gate.”

According to Wale Adenuga, Managing Director of wapTV, “From the outstanding success of our Akpan & Oduma, it is evident that these comedy skits which we play between programmes are really enjoyed by our audiences on TV and our YouTube channel waptvchannel.

Our viewers already know there is no dull moment on wapTV and we take it as our duty to continue providing them with the very best family entertainment in 2020 and beyond.”

Since wapTV launched in 2012, the channel has quickly become a family-favourite due to the channel’s wide range of content which includes the afore-mentioned comedy skits as well as other content produced by Wale Adenuga Productions – Super story, Papa Ajasco Reloaded,

The Babington Family, This Life, Nnenna & Friends, and Binta My Daughter; popular Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, and English Nigerian Movies; Soap Operas from Brazil, Spain, and India; content by top Independent Nigerian TV Producers including Stand Up Nigeria, Tales of Eve, Raptunes, Foodies & Spice, Video Wheels, Red Carpet Vibes, Boys Can Cook, and Teju Babyface Show; among other programmes.

