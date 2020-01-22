VoguePay bags two payment solutions awards in UK, Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

In the space of one week, online payment provider, VoguePay, has won the coveted award of African Fintech Company of the Year at the British Award for African Development.

The award recognises individuals and companies for their outstanding achievements in the African communities in the United Kingdom, UK, or for their involvements in Africa.

The award was presented by Mr. Pauline Latham, a UK member of Parliament. Other dignitaries at the event were the UK Minister of State at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office, Honourable Andrew Stephenson MP; His Excellency Mr Fesseha Shawel Gebre, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to Great Britain and Northern Ireland; Honorable Jeremy Lefroy, MP; Honorable Pauline Latham, OBE, MP, to mention a few.

Also in Nigeria, VoguePay was honoured as fintech game changer at the Africa Digital Heroes Award 2019 for her outstanding contribution to Africa’s Digital ecosystem.

Organised by DigiVation network, the award celebrated VoguePay as being Nigeria’s foremost indigenous payment solution provider for its game changing service that is redefining service delivery in the Fintech ecosystem.

Speaking on the awards, CEO of VoguePay Michael Simeon, said that the two recognitions will serve as motivation to continue to provide businesses with a cheaper and safer international payments option.

He added that the company is now expanding beyond being a payment processor to building a cross-border digital banking suite that will be launched soon. The fintech company launched in Nigeria in 2012 is an innovative payment solutions that supports more than 100,000 merchants globally.

