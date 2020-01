Kindly Share This Story:

Presented by Abayomi Adeshida 23/01/2020

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State briefing journalists after a meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Amotekun at the State House, Abuja.

The Federal Government and Governors of the South West States have reached an agreement that legal framework should be put in place on the establishment of the regional security outfit, Amotekun.

