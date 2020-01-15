Vanguard Logo

VIDEO: Professional boxer who masturbates 7 times daily ahead of next match

Professional boxer who masturbates 7 times daily ahead of next match

Tyson Fury has admitted he is masturbating seven times a day to release testosterone ahead of his rematch against Wilder

The two boxers will go ‘at it’ for Part II in Las Vegas after their controversial draw in December 2018.

And in a bid to keep his “testosterone flowing” Fury has admitted to one special way to release energy.

Speaking after the first press conference concluded ahead of the big fight, the 31-year-old said: “I’m doing a lot of things I didn’t before.

“I’m eating five/six meals a day, drinking eight litres of water. If it’s gonna give me an edge, I’m willing to try it.

“I’m masturbating seven times a day to keep my testosterone pumping.”

