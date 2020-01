VIDEO: Professional boxer who masturbates 7 times daily ahead of next match

Kindly Share This Story:

Tyson Fury has admitted he is masturbating seven times a day to release testosterone ahead of his rematch against Wilder

The two boxers will go ‘at it’ for Part II in Las Vegas¬†after their controversial draw in December 2018.

And in a bid to keep his “testosterone flowing” Fury has admitted to one special way to release energy.

Speaking after the first press conference concluded ahead of the big fight, the 31-year-old said: “I’m doing a lot of things I didn’t before.

“I’m eating five/six meals a day, drinking eight litres of water. If it’s gonna give me an edge, I’m willing to try it.

“I’m masturbating seven times a day to keep my testosterone pumping.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

