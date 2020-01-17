Breaking News
Video, Photos: One trapped as uncompleted 3-storey building collapses in Lagos

On 11:38 amIn Newsby
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy occurred in the early hours Friday when a three-storey building under construction collapsed in Ago Palace Way, area of Lagos State, trapping a yet to be identified person in the process.

Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident said the tragedy occurred at about 8 am.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, rescue operation by men of the Lagos Response Team of the agency is ongoing to recover the trapped victim alive.

As a result, the impact of the collapse has adversely affected the adjacent structure.

“Once rescue operation is completed, the remains of the structure will undergo a Controlled Demolition exercise,” LASEMA said.

