By Olasunkanmi Akoni
Tragedy occurred in the early hours Friday when a three-storey building under construction collapsed in Ago Palace Way, area of Lagos State, trapping a yet to be identified person in the process.
Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident said the tragedy occurred at about 8 am.
According to Oke-Osanyintolu, rescue operation by men of the Lagos Response Team of the agency is ongoing to recover the trapped victim alive.
As a result, the impact of the collapse has adversely affected the adjacent structure.
“Once rescue operation is completed, the remains of the structure will undergo a Controlled Demolition exercise,” LASEMA said.