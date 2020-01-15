[VIDEO] Mbaka’s Prophecy: Religious figures should not be involved in politics — Akintobi, Agada

Kindly Share This Story:

By Idowu Bankole and Precious Chukwudi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday evening sacked Governor Emeke Ihedioha and announced the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Hope Uzodinma as the winner of the governorship election in Imo State March 2019.

Hope Uzodinma, a man who was declared 4th in an election by INEC was declared the winner by the 7 man panel at Supreme Court, led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammed.

Worthy of note is the fact that for the first time in Nigeria’s history, a governor has been sacked by the Supreme court not because of disagreement from party primaries but by the conduct of a general election.

Earlier, the other governors who had been sacked such as Segun Oni and Oyinlola were removed by the Court of Appeal, the highest authority at the time.

On a show on Vanguardlive, an online TV platform of the vanguard newspapers, Ikechukwu Agada, a public analyst spoke on Father Mbaka’s prophecy, he said that “religious figures should not be involved in politics”.

Agada says “There is more political undertone to the judgement than mere merit”. Also speaking on that south-west security outfit recently launched and declared illegal by that Federal government, Agada has this to say “operation Amotekun should be seen as part of the restructuring that the southwestern states have been clamouring for”.

On the renewed Shiites protest, Dayo Akintobi, he said he doesn’t see operation Amotekun as illegal and that they are synonymous to our estate securities and also community police who are there to assist the police.

He also made references to the Supreme Court sacking Ihedioha and putting Uzodinma. He said,” APC has now infiltrated the south-east and this has never happened before “. He also added, “are we in danger of having a one-party system in the country?”

