Victor Moses nears Fenerbache exit with Conte’s Inter waiting

Kindly Share This Story:

​Inter have supposedly agreed personal terms with Victor Moses as Antonio Conte looks to further strengthen his defensive line.

Moses who has struggled with injury all season has made just six starts in the Turkish Super Lig on loan with Fenerbahce and is ready to cut his deal short after agreeing to reunite with Inter boss Conte.

The pair worked closely together at Chelsea, and the Italian manager moulded Moses into a prolific right wing-back at Stamford Bridge, helping the Blues lift the Premier League title in 2016/17.

The Nigerian had already been ​linked with a move to Serie A this term, and now journalist Fabrizio Romano claims a move is edging closer as personal terms have been agreed between the player and ​Inter.

The deal conducted by Chelsea will start as a loan but will offer the Italian giants an option to sign the 29-year-old permanently come to the end of that loan spell.

The Nerazzurri have struggled at full-back all season, especially on the right-hand side where summer signing Valentino Lazaro has struggled to make his mark in Serie A – even leading to ​rumours linking the Austrian away from Milan.

Inter are in the hunt for a first Scudetto since 2009/10 but Conte has repeatedly ranted and raved about the lack of squad depth he has at his disposal. In turn, the Italian club’s hierarchy have responded with a flurry of activity during the January transfer window, despite having only completed the signing of Manchester United’s Ashley Young to date.

The Nerazzurri have been strongly linked with Christian Eriksen and Olivier Giroud this window as they aim to reinforce an already formidable attacking line.

But, despite having conceded the fewest goals of any side in Serie A this season, Conte still feels the need to add depth to his backline, as ​Moses looks set to become the club’s second signing of the window.

Source: Fotmob

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: