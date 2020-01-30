VC counsels students as TASUED matriulates 6,715

Kindly Share This Story:

By Mary Obaebor

Hard work, perseverance, and commitment to study have been prescribed as prerequisites for outstanding academic performance.

The Vice-Chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education, TASUED, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, stated this during the 2019/2020 matriculation ceremony of the institution, where 6,715 new students took the Oath of Allegiance.

The VC said that TASUED remained the most subscribed state university in the country with the overwhelming number of applicants applying for limited admission space in the university before the lucky ones were admitted.

Prof. Arigbabu, however, urged the new students to face their studies in order to attain great heights in their academics and compete favourably in the global market after graduation.

He warned the matriculating students to shun all forms of deviant behaviours, as the university had zero tolerance for all vices, coupled with stiff penalties for various offenses.

Prof. Arigbabu assured the students of maximum security, stable academic calendar and conducive learning environment, which he noted, had made the university tower higher than its contemporaries.

The Vice-Chancellor, thereafter, urged the new students to always contact the University Counselor when necessary and to also avail themselves of maximum relaxation through sporting activities as well as engagement in religious activities.

The Oath of Allegiance was, thereafter, administered by the University Acting Registrar, Mr. Tunde Oduwole.

In the same vein, the National Alumni Association of the university has awarded a financial gift to the University Scholar who doubled as the Best Student at 100 level for the 2018/2019 academic session, Miss Elibe Patricia Ogadinma, who has a cumulative GPA of 4.88. The award was presented by the Alumni President, Mr. Abdullahi Oyekanmi.

She is of the Department of Biology, in the College of Science and Information Technology of the university.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: