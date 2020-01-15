Vanguard Logo

Valverde given one match suspension for Super Cup foul

Federico Valverde has been handed a one-match suspension for the late foul that helped Real Madrid win the Spanish Super Cup, the country’s football federation RFEF revealed on Wednesday.

The midfielder was sent off in the closing stages of extra time in Sunday’s final against local rivals Atletico Madrid when the 21-year-old chopped down Spain striker Alvaro Morata as he charged through on goal.

Real won 4-1 on penalties after the match finished goalless, and Atletico coach Diego Simeone said that Valverde’s foul “was the most important moment of the match”.

The suspension means that Uruguayan Valverde will miss Real’s home match against Sevilla on Saturday.

