Uzodinma vs Ihedioha: Reactions continue to spring up in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

All of them rigged election – Anokam

Supreme court did the right thing – Former PDP scribe

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Imo state stakeholders yesterday continued to bare their minds on the verdict of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, that voided the government of Emeka Ihedioha, (Peoples Democratic Party) and upheld Senator Hope Uzodinma, (All Progressives Congress) as the validly elected governor of Imo state.

Many of the Stakeholders who spoke to Vanguard in Owerri, said that were brightened up by the decision of the apex court.

Just as some of them believed that there was nothing to rejoice about and that what Imo people deserve at the moment was a government with programmes that will uplift the state economically and with policies that will reduce the level of hardship in Imo.

For Mr Sam Anokam, a community leader in Ihiagwa community, Owerri West Local Government Area, said that Uzodinma should start work immediately and prove his readiness to change the state for better adding that all of them that contested rigged election.

While a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and former state secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. George Egu, argued that the Supreme court did the right thing.

Anokam said: “Since independence, till now we are still craving for development. There is poverty in the land and people are running away to other countries looking for greener pastures those who are here are dying installmentally, businesses are not thriving.

“We are praying that God in his infinite mercy that there will be a change in the system and our leaders must think for the betterment of this nation.

“Let us talk of what we see now. The way we see it we take it. You don’t cry over spilled milk. It has happened that it has happened.

“This Hope Uzodinma, emergence is not a new thing in the politics of Nigeria. It is how are you able to strategize with your machinery. To tell you that they don’t rig is a lie all of them rig elections. Is just how you able to outrage the other person and our institutions support this.

“So let every fray nerves calm down let us have peace. Ihedioha has introduced calmness in the state and it should be sustained.”

He advised that “Uzodinma should look at the aspect of things Ihedioha has introduced and ensure that he continues. Uzodinma should bring in his own ideas that will help the masses. He should begin work now.

“I know Uzodinma has struggled for this thing for a very long time from then 1999 till today from AD to PDP and now to APC, and now he is the governor of Imo state and his support cut across Orlu, Okigwe and Owerri people.

“I am expecting Uzodinma, government to enter the communities. I see his government to unite everybody the APC, PDP those who are not in politics. All hands should be on deck to ensure that we have peace in Imo state.”

Egu, said: “Yes, in the first place, Ihedioha, should not be declared the winner of the election it’s wrong for INEC, to declare Ihedioha winner. Because Emeka did not get any requirement by the constitution. The supreme court did the right thing. I see a lot of people are writing the whole of trash.

“If you look at the gist you will know that it is wicked, a disaster for Emeka to be declared winner. It was a disaster at the tribunal, appeal it is only the minority judgement that discussed the constitution. For you to have a sound democracy there must be high enlightened personalities. The level of manipulation by Ihedioha was unimaginable.

“Uche Onyegucha, Ihedioha’s SSG, tore the results sheets at INEC, let me tell you and he is moving around freely he should be in jail by now how come a former lawmaker could have done that.

“Look, Uzodinma went to court with his result sheets and tell the court to add his results that were excluded by INEC.

“Do you know that the INEC, was asked to come and defend the action of declaring Ihedioha winner, they ran away.

“The PDP, protest was stupid, it was infantile. They did not know that the law frowns at unlawful omissions. The supreme court said that this man has a case and you people have not dismissed it. You allow him, he presented his results and you allowed the tribunal accepted it.”

Reacting also, the former chairman of Imo state traditional rulers council, Eze Cletus Ilomunanya, said: “As Imolites and Nigerians across the globe continue to felicitate with Governor Hope Uzodinma, on his emergence as Governor of Imo State via last Tuesday’s Supreme Court judgment, the Obi of Obinugwu and Chairman of Igbo Traditional Rulers Forum, HRM, Eze (Dr) Cletus Ilomuanya, has urged the governor to be magnanimous in victory.

“The monarch who is also the Chancellor, Federal University, Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, equally enjoined Imo people at home and in the Diaspora to join hands with the governor to ensure he succeeds. He said that governance is teamwork.”

The Royal father contained: “I have known Governor Uzodinma for many years. He is astute, tenacious and has the capacity to restore the lost glory of Imo. He is also kind-hearted and charismatic, and am sure he will run an all-inclusive government.

“He implored well-meaning Imolites not to relent in offering useful advice that will help the governor. He equally asked the governor to seek capable hands irrespective of political differences, who will assist him drive his administration, and implement his laudable vision for Imo and her people.”

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: