Uzodinma vs Ihedioha: Ohanaeze disowns Okwukwu

…says it has no opinion on Supreme Court decision

By Dennis Agbo

OHANAEZE Ndigbo has disowned reports credited to its suspended National Secretary, Bar Uche Okwukwu, noting that it has no opinion on the ranging controversy over Supreme Court judgment on the 2019 governorship election in Imo state.

National Publicity Secretary of the apex Igbo body, Mr. Uche Achi-Okpaga in a statement on Tuesday said he was inundated with calls and text messages on a media report credited to Okwukwu.

Achi-Okpaga described Okwukwu as “the estranged Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo,” stating that Ohanaeze at no time expressed support for Governor Hope Uzodinma as Okwukwu erroneously made people to believe.

“It is just very apt to say that Bar Uche Okwukwu is gasping for media attention and finds Ohanaeze Ndigbo as a veritable “okada” to quicken his velocity.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo did not and has not made any such statement. If at all such a story should be credited to Ohanaeze it should also include Okwukwu’s status in Ohanaeze.

“Recall that prior to the last presidential election Bar Okwukwu breached his duties and prostituted his office and powers including usurping the powers and duties of the President General as a result of which he was suspended indefinitely as Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“The fact that he was used and thrown away, like the toilet tissue, by his pay masters is a story for another day.

“I therefore implore Bar Okwukwu to steer clear of Ohanaeze, enjoy his indefinite suspension and as well continue to lick his self inflicted political wounds,” Achi-Okpaga said.

He added that Ohanaeze was not disposed to be dragged into this raging controversy at this time.

“All we expect is that the Supreme Court should be relied opon as a Court that respects the rule of law and not only dispenses justice but make justice seem to have been done.

“Any judgment of the Apex Court that evokes the kind of controversy this particular one has evoked should make the Supreme Court to have a rethink in order not to smear her credibility in the mud.

“One would expect that such controversies when they come from lower courts receive assuaging judgments based on the proper interpretation of law.”

