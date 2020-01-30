Uzodinma seeks House approval for appointment of Special Advisers, others

Kindly Share This Story:

Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Thursday requested the approval of the state House of Assembly for the appointment of Special Advisers and other government officials.

The Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Chiji Collins, read the governor’s letter, requesting the House approval at the plenary.

The House also inaugurated one of the lawmakers, Uju Onwudiwe, who is representing Njaba state constituency.

Onwudiwe won last Saturday’s rerun elections in the constituency.

