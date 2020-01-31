Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has restored public water supply in Owerri metropolis. Uzodinma spoke yesterday in Owerri, through his Chief Press Secretary, Oguwike Nwachukwu, adding that the governor took the action immediately he discovered there were complaints of scarcity of water in the state capital.

Some of the areas that have started enjoying public supply of water included Aladinma, Ikenegbu, Areas M, N and C of World Bank, New Owerri.

The governor said efforts were ongoing to ensure public water supply to the homes of every resident in and around the state capital.

ALSO READ: Court sentences 3 to death by hanging in Osun for bank robbery

It stated: “Imo State government is pleased to announce that the Imo State Water and Sewage Corporation has restored public water supply to some parts of Owerri metropolis.

“Specifically, pipe-borne water now runs in parts of Aladinma and Ikenegbu in Owerri as well as in Areas M, N and C of World Bank, New Owerri.

“Imo people should rest assured that the government is working round the clock to ensure that public water supply is restored in all parts of Owerri metropolis in the shortest possible time.

“Governor Hope Uzodinma on the resumption of office was worried that there was a scarcity of water in Owerri metropolis and has promised to ensure that the situation is rectified as quickly as possible.

“To the governor, provision of safe potable water is a major mantra of his administration and he regrets inconveniences during the period of interruption of water supply.”

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: