Uzodinma: Make Sam Mbakwe Int’l Airport functional, APC chieftain tells FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Michael Eboh

Following the return of Imo State to the All Progressives Congress, APC, a chieftain of the party and former senatorial candidate in the 2019 general elections in Imo State, Barrister Chyma Anthony, Friday, called on the Federal Government to consider making functional, the Sam Mbakwe International Airport, to boost commerce and industry in the state and the country in general.

In a statement in Abuja, Anthony also hailed the verdict of the seven-man panel of Justices that upturned the election of former Imo State governor Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha and ordered the swearing in of Senator Hope Uzodinma as Governor of Imo State.

READ ALSO:

He urged the Buhari administration to improve the condition of federal roads in Imo state and address the perennial gully erosion challenges that was threatening lots of communities in Imo State.

He enjoined everyone in Imo State to support and cooperate with the new government of Hope Uzodinma, while he expressed optimism that the new government had so much to offer, that would dee Imo State reaching an enviable height in the nearest future.

He maintained that the Supreme Court had delivered to the people of Imo State their mandate given to the APC in the March 9, 2019 governorship election.

According to Anthony, the strides of the past APC government in Imo State are sure to continue in the state with a federal government formed by APC at the centre.

He warned politicians to desist from impeding on the electoral processes as it derails development from reaching the people.

According to him, lofty plans of the APC candidate in the election of Senator Uzodinma for Imo State were left in the cold for nearly a year while judicial redress lasted.

“I therefore call on Governor Uzodinma to hit the ground running as Imolites are eager to see a change in their lives as an APC government is back in the saddle to bring the much needed infrastructural development that the last government was unable to deliver to them.

READ ALSO:

“There is so much to do in Imo State but I am most confident that the new governor with his track record of achievements while in office as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and as a business mogul can improve the fortunes of the people,” he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: