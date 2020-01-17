Uzodinma is best thing to happen to Imo – Omegara

Kindly Share This Story:

Chief Mathew Omegara, a former member of the House of Representatives, says Chief Hope Uzodinma, newly inaugurated governor of Imo, is the best thing to happen to the state.

Omegara told the Newsmen on Friday in Abuja that the new governor was a philanthropist and selfless leader whose kind were the desire of every state, especially Imo.

He described the Supreme Court’s judgment as the roadmap to the state’s economic advancement and political stability with Uzodinma at the helm of affairs.

“Hope is a man of his words, a man with quantifiable love for Imo, a complete gentleman and administrator with solutions to our problems,” Omegara said.

The former parliamentarian expressed confidence in Uzodinma;s competence to rescue Imo from the doldrums of economic distress.

He urged Imo people, especially politicians, to close ranks for a prosperous and stable state that all would be proud of.

NAN reports that, on Jan. 14, a seven-member panel of the apex court unanimously agreed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was wrong to have excluded results from 318 polling units from the votes recorded for the APC candidate.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, who read the lead judgement, held that the election petition tribunal and the Court of Appeal misunderstood Uzodinma’s case when they ruled in favour of Ihedioha.

Kekere-Ekun said that the votes scored by Uzodinma and his party in the 318 polling units that the court held were unlawfully excluded was put at 213, 695.

Ihedioha and the PDP were said to have scored 1,903 in the polling units said to be located in Uzodinma’s stronghold.

She ruled that the case of Uzodinma was about unlawful exclusion of part of the votes he garnered in the election and not whether or not there was a valid election in part of the state.

