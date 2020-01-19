Uzodinma: God has vindicated me again, says Mbaka

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

IT was a day of thanksgiving to the God of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, on Sunday mass, as the Spiritual Director of the ministry Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, and adoration worshipers praised and danced to God for vindicating them from the prophecy Fr Mbaka gave about Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state which came through.

In the thanksgiving service, Fr. Mbaka, thanked God for proving him again as a prophet of the most high God.

Mbaka used the opportunity to advice the present generation to believe in prophecy which he said was immemorial, and will not cease to exist.

In his homily, Mbaka said: “What’s the distance from Imo state to Enugu, that after given the message on 31st night, Ihedioha cannot come to adoration and seek for God’s intervention, rather he embarked on attacking and castigating the message and the messenger; tell me the person that attacked a genuine man of God and went scot free?

“What I am doing here is extraordinary and unadulterated, it is not by power neither by might, the way Peter Obi attacked the message I gave him which later put him in this present political quagmire was the way Ihedioha also attacked me. I think that when a message like that is given the right thing to do is to ask the prophet what to do to avert it.

“Some of you who are saying that I’m an APC man and I collect money for prophesy should stop talking. If it is a question of money Goodluck Jonathan wouldn’t had lost 2015 presidential election because they were ready to give me everything provided they retained the seat.

“The message is not partisan, I’m not a politician, I am a prophet of God. The Governor of Enugu state and Ebonyi state we are praising for doing wonders, are they APC?

“I went to Imo state to pray for Uzodimma, yes! Is that your business? Did I go with your legs? If after everything Hope (Uzodinma) called me to come and pray in Imo government house who am I to say no?

“Even Catholics who should be at the vanguard of protecting me are coming hard on me. A gift God gave you people in which you should use as a pride, that it is in my church that this type of a thing is happening and you people are toying with it.

“Those who are advocating for banning prophecy are ungodly. Catholic church is a prophetic Church. Stopping prophecy is closing the mouth of the holy spirit.

“Church will ordain you a priest, baptize you and confirmed you in the name of the father, son and holy spirit when you start doing the work of holy spirit the same church will attack you. This is uncalled for.”



