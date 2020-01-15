Uzodinma gives perm secs 4 days to submit contracts’ lists

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Senator Hope Uzodinma, of the All Progressives Congress APC, Wednesday gave four days to permanent secretaries and heads of parastatals to submit award of contracts made so far in the state.

He spoke this in Owerri, after he was sworn in as the sixth governor of Imo state, with his running mate, Placid Njoku, by the Chief Judge of Imo state, Paschal Nnadi.

Vanguard had monitored the development since, 11:00am on Wednesday, as thousands of Imo people continued to occupy the Heroes square in order to witness the ceremony.

Just as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomole, and the minister of state for education, Emeka Nwajuba, joined Uzodinma in the swearing merriment.

The swearing-in happened in such a way that unity played out between the warring factions of Imo APC in the state, as they were seen working tirelessly to ensure that Uzodinma’s swearing-in was a success.

Importantly, it was like the first time the members of the Allied forces led by Theodore Ekechi that stopped Okorocha from installing his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu as governor in 2019, and Okorocha’s camp met for a common interest.

According to Uzodinma as captured by Vanguard, he said: “Let me start by recognizing the national chairman of my party, Adams Oshiomole and former governors of our party in the state. This victory is of God. I dedicate this victory to God.

I express my gratitude to God. In this historic moment, the judiciary stands out for important recognition. The judiciary is the last hope of the common.

“Even when they came up with technicalities the judiciary still stand firm. I thank you for your support.

I must admit the success of today cannot be successful without the party APC. The members of the National working committee. I say to all the good people of Imo state. The time is now to build the new Imo of our dream.

“This victory is for all Imo people. My victory against corruption and Victoria for justice. No-one will be

“I shall execute the 3rs of my administration reconstruction, rehabilitation and recovery. I shall begin a reconciliation among our leaders.”

“Accountant is given four working days to submit to my office, a comprehensive statement of the expenditure and income of Imo state. I will allow the judiciary the necessary powers that they deserve.

“All permanent secretaries and heads of parastatals, a comprehensive statement of contracts awarded and payments made so far and state of the contracts.

“I will allow the all arms of the government to work in the principle of separation of powers.”

