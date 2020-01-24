Uzodinma assures to continue from where Ihedioha stopped

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzidinma Thursday said that his administration will continue from where his predecessor stopped.

Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress, APC, was last week declared the governor of Imo State by the Supreme Court which sacked the administration of Governor Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Speaking on the sidelines of the expanded National Economic Council, NEC, meeting which was his first attendance at the Conference Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja, Senator Uzodinma said that he would be making efforts to reconcile aggrieved groups in the state for the stability of the polity.

On his first appearance at the NEC, he said, “I feel excited being part of the engine room where national development is being planned and I am encouraged.”

Asked what the people of Imo State expect from him, he said, “the best. In terms of my vision for the state as contained in my manifesto followed by the broadcast which I did two days.

“Of course all those policies have been well articulated and by the grace of God if accomplished would take us to the next level.”

On the report that he intends to probe the past administration, he said, “Government is a continuum, I will continue from where I met the government but if on the process there are issues to be probed, I will, of course, will not hesitate to do that.”

Further asked on his impression on the discussion at the NEC being his first outing, he said,” Don’t forget that I have been around for a very long time. I have been a private sector person, I have been in the Senate for eight years, I have been part and parcel of government. So there is nothing really new.

“The process of national development is a collective thing. So from one point to the other point, we will continue to participate in contributing our own quota.”

Fielding question on how he intends to reconcile all aggrieved people of the State, he simply said, “Gradual by gradual we will reconcile all various groups towards uniting our people to great stability in the polity.”

