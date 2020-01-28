US visa restriction‘ll boost devt in Nigeria — Ojikutu

Kindly Share This Story:

FORMER Lagos State Deputy Governor, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, yesterday, said American President, Donald Trump did well by elongating his visa restriction policy on Nigerians.

In Ojikutu’s view, rather than junketing around the world, searching for greener pastures, the visa policy would make Nigerians learn how to stay at home, and use their intellect to develop and invest in the country.

Speaking in Lagos at an interactive session on: “How to Sensitize Citizens on Anti-Corruption Social Norms and Mobilise to Support in Fight Against Corruption in Nigeria”, put together by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, in collaboration with UKAid, Ojikutu said Nigerians must support the anti-graft war because corruption is ruining the country.

She said: “Nigeria is a great country; we have no other place to go to. I have lived in England, lived in America. Those are the greatest nations but I was a stranger there. When I come to Nigeria, I’m a queen; I’m a princess. So, we should build our country such that people will love to stay here and not exit.

“If we don’t build our country, we are in trouble and it’s getting to that. And I’m very happy with this President Trump on one issue; this issue of stay back home and make your home homely. Why are you coming to where we have made homely?

“And then, you not only come to where we have made homely, you also come to spoil it for us. The kind of things we buy in their shops, they always wonder where we get that kind of money from. Now, Trump is telling you, whatever you have stolen use it in your country.”

She equally commended the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, for “blocking all the channels through which people use to steal public funds.”

Ojikutu said that to end corruption in Nigeria, “the fight must start from the homes where parents negatively influence their children who then grow to hold public offices.

“We must start from the source; from the mother and the father, who need to make ends meet and are doing things that are not right in the presence of their children. These are the children who become policemen, judges, governors, legislators because right from home, they were shown that nothing is wrong in stealing,” she noted.

